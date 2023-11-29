Thieves target women devotees during Katha Utsav

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 22

Thousands of people have gathered for a 5-day Katha Utsav in Pathardi. As per information available, thieves have stolen 14 gold chains on the first day of the programme. The Indiranagar police have registered a case against the unknown thieves in this regard. Devotees have been requested by the police not to wear jewellery while attending mass gatherings.

Devotees from both Maharashtra and neighbouring states have come here to attend the programme. The number of women participants is notably high. On the first day of the programme, as the spiritual atmosphere was being created, thieves targeted women devotees. In connection with this incident, a case has been filed at the Indiranagar police station based on the complaint of Swati Aherrao, a 57-year-old resident of Pathardi Phata, whose gold chain weighing 30 grams was stolen.

Approx 291 gram gold stolen

Approximately 291 grams of gold were stolen on the first day of the religious festival from 13 women and 1 man. This has caused fear among the women devotees. Taking advantage of the crowd, the thieves took off gold chains from the necks of women. The thieves, who have reportedly stolen a substantial amount of gold worth lakhs of rupees, have created concerns among the women devotees about the active presence of criminals in the area.

400 police deployed

More than 400 police personnel have been deployed at the programme. Despite this, thieves managed to snatch the gold ornaments from the necks of not just one or two, but 13 women on the very first day of the programme. Devotees demand that police take strict action against these miscreants.