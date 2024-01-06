Lokmat News network

Nashik, Jan 4

“Whatever I speak is based on facts. I have the guts to speak without fear. Truthfully, those around 80-85 should stop. New faces should get an opportunity,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while taking a dig at his uncle Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar was speaking at an award ceremony organised by Suvichar Manch. The Suvichar Gaurav Award function was held at Kalidas Kalamandir on Thursday, January 4. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was also present on the occasion.

The awardees included noted singer Suresh Wadkar, actors Hardik Joshi and his wife, actress Akshaya Joshi, actor Gaurav Chopda and other luminaries. Ravindra Pagar delivered the introductory address, while Akash Pagar anchored the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said that it is necessary to work positively. He assured that the work on the Nashik-Mumbai stretch of Samruddhi Highway would be completed soon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of Nashik would be a great success.

Expressing his views, Chhagan Bhujbal said that while there is an atmosphere of thoughtlessness in the world and the country, good thoughts are being spread through award functions like this one.

Info

Onion issue will be resolved

“The elected representatives, members of Shetkari Sanghatana, and onion producing farmers have appealed to me to resolve the onion issue. Negotiations are underway with the Central government to resume onion exports. A decision in this regard will be taken soon,” assured Ajit Pawar. He also informed about the announcement of a subsidy of Rs 5 on milk.