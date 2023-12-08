Three signals at short distance of 1.5 km

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 5

Three signals have been set up at a distance of 1.5 kilometres in Panchavati, leading to wastage of time and fuel, complained citizens here.

These signals have been set up between Katya Maruti Police Chowki square and Swaminarayan Police Chowki square. As people have to stop three times in a distance of just 1.5 km, both the time and fuel is wasted, complained citizens.

While the one near Hirawadi square is very necessary, the other two could have been avoided, said citizens. They have appealed to the traffic department to reconsider the spots, and set signals up at other places where they are more necessary.

Traffic police standing at intersections and squares help in solving traffic jams. Most of the time they are also instrumental in keeping a tab on unruly drivers and two wheeler riders in Panchavati area, said citizens. However, a few employees are also seen standing on the road and stopping vehicles to collect money, complained some residents in the Adgaon Naka area.

