Towing vehicle hits ambulance, patient dies

A towing vehicle hit an ambulance carrying a patient near Hotel Shalimar near Malegaon city, killing the patient and injuring two others. In this regard, a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the unknown towing vehicle driver in the Killa Police Station. The driver of the towing van fled the scene after the accident.

Ambulance driver Samadhan Aadhar Rathod ( Asoda, Dist. Jalgaon) was taking the patient Arjun Chhagan Koli (Bholane, Dist. Jalgaon) in an ambulance (MH-46-BQ-6387) around 5 am on November 6. Along with the patient, his relatives Shankar Arjun Koli, and Vishnu Baliram Patil were in the ambulance. The patient was being taken to JJ Hospital. As the ambulance arrived near Hotel Shalimar, the unidentified driver of the towing vehicle (MH-18-BX-5706) stopped suddenly. Due to this, the crane hit the stopped ambulance from behind. In this accident, the patient Arjun Chhagan Koli (age 48) was killed on the spot, while his relatives Shankar Arjun Koli, and Vishnu Baliram Patil were seriously injured, and the driver fled the scene.