Town Planning Dept earns Rs 67.45 cr in two months

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 9

Various efforts are being made by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to increase revenue. According to the instructions given by the 15th Finance Commission, the sources of revenue are being increased. The revenue is raised through mobile towers or taxes. In the last eight months, the Town Planning Department of the NMC has collected a revenue of Rs 187.84 crore. Interestingly, Rs 67.45 crore has been recovered in the last two months.

Nashik city is developing rapidly. Small and big buildings are being constructed everywhere, therefore increasing NMC’s revenue. In October, Rs 44.7 crore and in November, Rs 23.38 crore was earned. Revenue targets are given to various departments in every financial year. Some departments meet the target while some do not. This worsens the financial balance. But this year, there are signs that the Town Planning Department will collect more than the target. The Town Planning Department has a target of Rs 200 crore for the current financial year 2022-23, but in the last eight months alone, the department has collected Rs 187.84 crore. So by March 2024, this figure will go up to Rs 250 crore.

Increase in flat rates

The favourable environment of Nashik and because of the golden triangle of Mumbai-Pune-Nashik, prices of flats in the city have increased. People from other cities are falling in love with Nashik because of the weather as well as adequate water supply. This has brought good days to the construction sector of Nashik. In the last eight months, the Town Planning Department has given revenue to the Municipal Corporation by giving construction completion certificates and occupancy certificates to buildings.

Month-wise recovery

April- Rs 18.27 crore

May- Rs 19.60 crore

June- Rs 16.96 crore

July- Rs 15.85 crore

August- Rs 20.12 crore

September- Rs 28.96 crore

October- Rs 44.7 crore

November- Rs 23.38 crore