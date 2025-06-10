Traffic Diversions in Nashik from 12 to 14 June for Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Procession

Due to the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi (palanquin) Procession ceremony, which will depart from Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday, traffic routes have been changed in some places in the city area from June 12 to 14.

Many dindis will participate in this palkhi ceremony. On June 12, the palkhi will have a morning rest at the Panchayat Samiti office in Nashik, lunch at the Vitthal temple in Kazipura, and a night stay at the Ayurveda hospital in Ganeshwadi. On June 13, the palkhi will arrive at Muktidham on Nashik Road in the morning and stay at Palse for the night after lunch.

The palkhi will enter the rural areas of Nashik on June 14 and will be changed in the city area from June 12 to 14 to ensure that the warkari and dindis participating in this palkhi ceremony do not cause any disruption to traffic, and that vehicles do not obstruct the palanquin ceremony. These changes will remain in place until 11 am on Saturday.

The road from Pimpalgaon Bahula-Satpur-ITI Signal-ABB Signal-Panchayat Samiti to Modak Signal will remain closed to all types of vehicles. All types of vehicles on the one-way road from Modak Signal to Ashok Stambh have been closed to traffic

All types of vehicles going from Ashok Stambh to Lalwar Karanja will be closed to traffic, Lalwar Karanja to Dhumal Point-Gadge Maharaj Statue-Badshahi Corner-Mahatma Phule Market-Kazipura-Police Chowki road will be closed to traffic. Kazipura Police Chowki-Shivaji Chowk-Amardham-Ganeshwadi road will be closed to traffic. The roads on the road from Ganeshwadi Panchavati to Dwarka via Amardham, from Datta Mandir Signal to Bitko Chowk-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Nashik Road will be closed to all types of heavy and bulky vehicles.

During this period, the traffic police have appealed to drivers to adopt an alternative route.