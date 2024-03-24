Traffic police assaulted, District Court sentences two years imprisonment

Nashik, Feb 28

Accused Sunil Suresh Salunkhe (31, resident of Vrundavan Nagar) was booked in Adgaon police station for assaulting and abusing a traffic police officer who was on duty on the highway four years ago.

In this regard, a case was registered in Adgaon police station for obstructing government work. After the final hearing in the District and Sessions Court, the accused Sunil was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 1000 was imposed by Session Judge GP Bawaskar.

Complainant Giridhar Sonawane, appointed in the city traffic branch of police, was performing his duty at Jatra Chauphuli on the Mumbai-Agra highway on August 22, 2020. This time at around 11 am, accused Salunkhe abused and thrashed Sonawane and his colleague Police Naik Navnath Rokade. A case was registered against Salunkhe in Adgaon police station.

The then Sub-Inspector of Police RP Kaple collected strong evidence in this case and filed a charge sheet in the court. The trial was pending in the District and Sessions Court of First Class Magistrate. In the final hearing, the public pleader Shirish Kadve presented arguments. The court held Salunkhe guilty based on the evidence given by the complainant, witnesses, and the investigating officer against the accused.