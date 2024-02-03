Transfer of police officers from Malegaon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegoan, Jan 23

Because of the Lok Sabha elections, four police inspectors and two assistant police inspectors in the city have been transferred. This includes Police Inspectors of Camp Police Station, Malegaon City Police Station, Taluka Police Station, Killa Police Station, and City Traffic Branch. Also, new assistant police inspectors have been appointed at Azad Nagar Police Station, Camp Police Station, Ramjanpura Police Station, and Vadner Khakurdi Police Station.

Inspector Raghunath Shegar of Camp Police Station has been transferred to Dindori and Police Inspector Rajendra Pralhad Patil has been appointed in his place. Inspector Rajendra Bhosale of Camp Police Station has been transferred to the control room of Nashik Rural and Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Khedkar has been appointed in his place, Meanwhile, Inspector of Taluka Police Station Ravindra Magar has been posted to Economic Offence Wing of Nashik Rural and Police Inspector Rahul Sanjay Khatal has been posted in his place.

Police Inspector Sanjay Dattatray Sanap has been appointed in place of Police Inspector Panditrao Sonawane of Malegaon City Police Station. Police Inspector Shivaji Anna Doifode has been appointed in place of Assistant Inspector Gautam Taide of Killa Police Station and Police Inspector Sunil Bhabad has been appointed as Inspector of City Traffic Branch in place of Devendra Shinde.

Also, Assistant Inspector Jagdish Borse of Ayesha Nagar Police Station has been transferred to Kalwan Police Station, Assistant Inspector Ashish Rohi of Ramjanpura Police Station has been transferred to Ghoti Police Station, Assistant Inspector Varsha Jadhav of Camp Police Station has been transferred to Nashik Rural Control Room. She is replaced by Assistant Inspector Pallavi Uberhande and Chandwad Police Station’s Assistant. Inspector Kiran Patil.

Shirishkumar Deshmukh replaced Assistant Inspector Manoj Pawar of Vadner Khakurdi Police Station and Manoj Pawar was appointed to Pawarwadi Police Station. Moreover, Assistant Inspector Dyaneshwar Badgujar of Pawarwadi Police Station has been transferred to Ramjanpura Police Station.

Rajendra Sanap has been appointed as Assistant Inspector of Azad Nagar Police Station. Assistant Inspector of City Police Station Narendra Sable has been appointed in the control room of Nashik Rural and Assistant Inspector Dyaneshwar Kachru Thorat has been appointed in his place.