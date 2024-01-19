Travel exhibition organised by TAAN begins

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 19

“There are several opportunities available in the tourism sector of Nashik, which provides business and employment to a large number of people. Efforts will be made at all levels to further increase the connectivity of Nashik with other cities,” informed Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Seema Hiray. She was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the three-day travel exhibition organised by the Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN). The exhibition will continue till January 21 at Treat Hotel Nashik (Manohar Garden) in Govind Nagar.

Deputy Director of the Directorate of Tourism, Madhumati Sardesai, TAAN President Sagar Waghchoure, Vice President Manoj Vaswani, Secretary Arun Suryavanshi, Treasurer Sachit Lonari and committee members Amit Chandel, Ishan Joshi, and Ambarish More were present on the dais. The programme started with the ceremonial lamp being lit.

MLA Seema Hiray further said that this is the perfect time to book upcoming trips abroad and within India. She also urged the travel agencies to provide the best service to tourists coming to Nashik from outside, so that Nashik gains prominence on the tourism map.

Welcoming the guests, TAAN president Sagar Waghchoure said that the main objective of this exhibition is to provide tourists with all the information in the travel sector under one roof. A travel agent who is a member of TAAN is a guarantee of trust and transparency, he stressed. He informed that TAAN is also making efforts to ensure that the connectivity of Nashik improves, in the view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

Madhumati Sardesai gave information about various schemes related to tourism including a home stay scheme for women working in the tourism sector as well as to promote tourism in urban and rural areas.

This year, more than 60 travel professionals are participating in the exhibition and there are many schemes and opportunities to win prizes that visitors can benefit from.

Sachin Bhole of Nobel Tourism, which is the sponsor for this event, and Prashant Nayak of Treat Hotel Nashik were felicitated on this occasion. Ambarish More anchored the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.