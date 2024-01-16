Travel Expo by TAAN from January 19

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

NASHIK, JAN 16

The Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN), an organisation of travel professionals in Nashik, has organised a Travel Expo on January 19, 20 and 21 to provide all information related to travel under one roof. In a press conference, President of the TAAN Sagar Waghchoure informed that this expo will be organised at Treat Hotel, near Manohar Garden, Govind Nagar. Vice President Manoj Vaswani, Secretary Arun Suryawanshi, Treasurer Sachit Lonari and committee members Amit Chandel, Ishan Joshi, Ambarish More were present during the press meet.

President Sagar Waghchoure said that Nashikites are always eager to travel abroad. This sector has made a significant contribution to the country's GDP as well as generated direct and indirect employment. He also mentioned that the members of the TAAN are providing all services to the tourists.

More than 60 travel professionals from Nashik will participate in this three-day expo, who organise adventure, honeymoon, business, educational, religious, and other types of trip in the country and abroad.

The expo will be open for all from 10 am to 9 pm and many enlightening seminars will also be organised during the exhibition. Nashikites will also get the benefit of many offers and the chance to win attractive prizes every day. The TAAN has appealed to Nashikites to visit this exhibition in large numbers. R Praveen Kumar and Rahul Nakoshe of Treat Hotel and Sachin Bhole of Nobel Tourism were present on this occasion.