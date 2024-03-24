Tree fell at Pawan Nagar, woman narrowly escaped

Nashik, Feb 22

A tree fell on the main road of Pawan Nagar locality on Tuesday, February 20 at a busy place. A woman narrowly escaped as the adjacent Electric Distribution Panel and power cables also collapsed due to this. A huge acacia tree fell near the Pawan Nagar water tank on the main road. The place in Cidco's marketplace is always busy and crowded. There is a vegetable market, a school, and street vendors set up their businesses there. Part of the tree fell on the Electric Distribution Panel and power cables. After this incident, the fire department, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited, and the staff of the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Park Department reached the spot.The electricity supply was interrupted for a while, and there was a traffic jam for four to five hours. The vehicular traffic had to be diverted to an alternative route.