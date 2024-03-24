Two lakh voters eligible for postal voting

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 20

Postal ballot option has been made available to those voters who are not able to vote at the actual polling station. Around 2,00,000 voters in Nashik district are eligible for it, informed the sources. It includes government employees, police, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens.

Government employees will be able to register their vote in postal form from their place of work. But private employees have to come to the polling station to vote as a one-day holiday has been announced for voting.

Notably, 40,000 employees will be required for the Lok Sabha elections. The election responsibility has been entrusted to the employees of various offices in the district. If these employees are serving in other constituencies, they will register their vote by post. Apart from this, since 10,000 police officers and employees will be deployed for the bandobast, they will also be facilitated by postal voting.

Senior citizens above 85 years of age can vote from home. If they demand to avail of this facility, they will be assisted. Around 30,000 voters are above 85 years of age. An application form 12 D will be sent to them through which their vote will be taken. Apart from this, above 40 percent of persons with disabilities will get the option of postal voting, their consent will be taken first. Employees were guided in this regard in the planning building of the collector's office.

Quote

Information has been sought regarding the number of persons who want to get the facility or postal voting. The number will be known for sure once the official information about this is received.

- Dr Shashikant Mangarule, Deputy Collector (District Election Department)