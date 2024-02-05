Two leopards spotted in Makhmalabad

Nashik, Feb 3

The residents of Makhmalabad are frightened due to renewed sightings of leopards in their localities. Most of the area of Makhmalabad is farmland and there is a significant population here. People were frightened as two leopards were seen roaming freely in the field at night. Thus, citizens are avoiding going out at night.

A video of two leopards roaming freely in a farm was shot by a citizen passing by at night. In this video, one leopard is seen sitting in the farm while another is seen going behind the room of the same farm. Although there is no clarity about whether this video, which has gone viral on social media, is from Makhmalabad or any other place, residents are frightened and have demanded that the administration take action to catch these wild cats.