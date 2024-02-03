UGC adds YCMOU, MUHS to defaulters’ list

Yogesh More

Lokmat News Network, Nashik

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has added the names of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to the list of universities in default for not appointing an Ombudsperson (Lokpal), an official appointed to investigate complaints or grievances of students, as per the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. The regulations are mentioned in the official gazette of the UGC published on April 11, 2023.

The universities were requested to appoint an Ombudsperson or Ombudspersons within 30 days of the notification of the regulations through a letter issued on April 12, 2023. This letter was followed up with several reminders. The universities were again appealed on December 5, 2023, to appoint an Ombudsperson or Ombudspersons and implement other UGC regulations by December 31, 2023. It was also mentioned that the list of universities not complying with these requirements would be published.

The UGC’s objective behind an ombudsperson being appointed is to provide opportunities for the redressal of certain grievances of students already enrolled in any institution, as well as those seeking admission to such institutions.

Info

Functions of Ombudsperson as per UGC Regulations

* The Ombudsperson shall hear appeals from an aggrieved student, only after the student has availed all other remedies provided under the regulations.

* Issues of malpractices in the conduct of examinations or the process of evaluation may be referred to the Ombudsperson.

* No appeal or application for revaluation or re-totaling of answer sheets from an examination shall be entertained by the Ombudsperson, unless specific irregularity, materially affecting the outcome, or specific instance of discrimination, is indicated.

* The Ombudsperson may avail the assistance of any person for hearing complaints of alleged discrimination.

* The Ombudsperson shall make all efforts to resolve the grievances within 30 days of receiving the appeal from an aggrieved student.

Info

YCMOU initiates process

When YCMOU was contacted, they informed that the process of appointing an Ombudsperson has been initiated and the university will soon notify this appointment. Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of MUHS said that the university does not come under the UGC. However, the concept is good for students, and the university will definitely consider appointing an Ombudsperson.