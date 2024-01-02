Unorganised workers to benefit from registration on e-Shram portal

Gokul Sonawane

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 29

The Centre and the state government have initiated the registration process through the e-Shram portal for providing benefits of various social security schemes to unorganised workers in the country. As per information available, 5,16,439 unorganised workers from Nashik district have been registered on this portal. Now, registered workers, upon filing online claims under accident insurance schemes, will be eligible to receive insurance benefits.

District-level committee formed

With the aim of providing social security to unorganised workers, the task to create a national database of unorganised workers has been undertaken by the government. Accordingly, the registration of unorganised workers has been initiated on the e-Shram portal from August 26, 2021. A district-level committee has been established in every district for this purpose. The District Collector serves as the chairman and the Additional District Magistrate is the secretary of this committee.

System for claiming accidental insurance

The Centre has decided to provide accidental insurance to newly registered unorganised workers from August 26, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Guidelines and a system have been developed by the Centre to facilitate the online claims process, and the online ex-gratia module has been implemented for this purpose.

In the event of accidental death, compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided. Additionally, specific amounts of compensation are outlined for permanent disabilities:

Compensation of Rs 1 lakh in following cases:

Permanent disability of both eyes, both hands, or both feet

Permanent disability of one hand and one foot

Permanent disability of one eye and one hand or one foot

Permanent disability of one eye

Eligibility criterion

To avail the benefits of accident insurance, the unorganised worker should not be an income tax payer, and they should not be contributing to the Provident Fund and State Employees' Insurance. The unorganised worker must be registered, and the accident or incident leading to the claim should have occurred before March 31, 2022.

