Unseasonal rainfall halts grape export

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 2

The export of early grapes has stopped due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Notably, 50 to 60 containers were to leave for Russia this week from Baglan taluka. However, fear of cracks in grapes in storage as well as unseasonal damage in the process of production has halted the grape export. Grape exporters have informed that it will take another two weeks to start exporting. On the other hand, due to the dense fog for some days, a fertile environment is being created for the spread of Bhuri disease on grapes. All in all, it seems that the grape growers are facing major trouble. Maharashtra ranks first in grape production in the country and Nashik is known as the grape capital. Grapes are cultivated on an area of about 63,000 hectares in Nashik district. Among them, Baglan, Niphad, Dindori, and Nashik talukas are leading in grape production. Interestingly, 91 percent of the state's grape exports are from the Nashik district, and the Agriculture Department has predicted that 250 to 300 metric tonnes of grapes will be shipped from the Nashik district to Russia and Europe in the beginning of the new year. For that, in the next two months, unseasonal rain and hail should not be hit again. According to the information received, the export of grapes from Sangli and its surrounding areas has also stopped. At present, there is retail export from Baglan taluka, but it has also been hit since last week.

Info

Trouble for packing

At present, vineyards are ready in the Baglan taluka, but due to unseasonal rains, the grapes got spoiled and cannot be packed. Otherwise, the goods would have gone in bulk to the foreign countries. Grapes in the district are in demand from abroad. During these days, 80 percent of the grapes come out of the vineyards. But it has been hit hard. Only 10 percent of the exports are ongoing.

Quote

Exports may also be affected further

Due to the cloudy weather, rains and dew, the vineyards are damaged. It cannot be ruled out that it will have an impact on exports. At present, 95 percent of exports have stopped. If the climate balances out, grape growers can come out of this crisis soon. Containers were going to leave for Russia and Europe. But the export has been halted.

- Manikrao Patil, Former Vice President, Draksh Bagayatdar Sanghatana.

Quote

Grape growers are facing a crisis due to the changing climate. Efforts have been made several times to get crop insurance for grapes at Re 1. Hailstorms and unseasonal rains are common in Spain. Hence crop coverage in that country is limited to orchards. But we have a limit of 100 acres which is unfair. Grapes and other horticultural crops can survive in the market only if the government plans a protected orchard policy.

-Ravindra Nimse, Divisional President, Draksh Bagayatdar Sanghatana.