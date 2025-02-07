Rose Day 2025: Valentine’s Week Rush Drives Rose Prices High in Maharashtra; Farmers Reap Big Rewards

With Valentine’s Day here, the demand for roses has skyrocketed, turning green fields red as flower farms flourish. Farmers are celebrating as the king of flowers has become a lucrative crop, with prices surging significantly.

Roses, which were previously sold for ₹20-₹30 per dozen, are now fetching ₹100 to ₹150 per dozen due to the massive demand for Valentine’s Day and the ongoing wedding season. Farmers from Pimpalgaon Baswant, Mohadi, Janori, Dindori, and Niphad—regions known for large-scale flower cultivation—are witnessing a boom in sales. These flowers are being transported to markets across Maharashtra.

However, climate challenges have affected production. Flower production has dropped, causing further price hikes. "Roses that usually sell for ₹4 to ₹5 per stem are now being sold for ₹10 to ₹20, and rates are expected to increase further," said Deepak Pund, a flower vendor in Pimpalgaon.

Farmers are thrilled with the soaring prices, but keeping flowers fresh is proving difficult. "The unpredictable climate has impacted flower farming, and maintaining freshness is a challenge," said Dhananjay Vidhate, a flower grower.

As Valentine’s Week continues, the demand is expected to push prices even higher. While florists enjoy brisk sales, customers are paying a premium to express their love with roses.