Various programmes on Purnima at Kartik Swami Temple

The Kashi Nattakottainagar Chhatram Managing Trust has organised the Kartik Swami festival in Sri Kartik Swami temple at Shani Chowk, from Sunday Nov 26, to mark the Kartik Purnima, the temple administration informed. This temple is known to be the oldest temple in Nashik city.

Kartik Swami Poojan, Abhishek, Maha-aarti will be performed on Sunday, as the Krittika Nakshatra starts at 2.15 pm on Sunday, Nov 26. On Monday, Nov 27, from 1.35 pm, the devotees will be able to take the darshan, informed temple administration.

Since a peacock is considered to be the vehicle of Sri Kartik Swami, devotees offer peacock feathers to the deity on Kartik Purnima with great faith. Various fruits and food including sesame, milk, curd, honey, oil, uttan, rice flour, turmeric, sandalwood, ghee, mosambi, coconut water, pomegranate, orange, and sugarcane juice will be offered to the deity. After the aarti and main puja of the deity, the devotees will be let in for darshan. This year thousands of kilos of laddu prasad will be distributed by the temple to the devotees who come for darshan. The Board of Trustees has appealed to the devotees to take advantage of the religious programmes organised on the occasion of Kartik Mahotsav.