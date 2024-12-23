Vegatable Prices In Nashik Drop After 3 Months; Garlic and Onion Prices See Significant Fall

Nashik residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as vegetable prices have decreased after nearly three months of consistent hikes since the Ganpati festival. Prices have dropped by Rs 5 to Rs 8 per kilogram for most vegetables, while garlic prices have fallen by Rs 30 and onions by Rs 20.

This drop in prices has provided much-needed relief to households, especially for housewives managing daily expenses. However, both consumers and vegetable sellers note that prices remain higher than usual for the winter season, which is typically a time of increased appetite and demand for vegetables like carrots, brinjals, and leafy greens.

Current Market Prices of Key Vegetables (Per Kg):

Cabbage: Rs 50-60

Rs 50-60 Cauliflower: Rs 25-30

Rs 25-30 Onions: Rs 35-40

Rs 35-40 Garlic: Rs 120-130

Rs 120-130 Green Chillies: Rs 80-100

Rs 80-100 Shevga (Drumsticks): Rs 200-250



The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has reported an increase in the arrival of vegetables, contributing to the price drop. Over the past week, more than 500 quintals of brinjals from Jalgaon arrived in Nashik, meeting the increased demand. Currently, brinjals are being sold at Rs 35-50 per kg, compared to higher rates earlier this season.



Fenugreek (methi) and coriander have also become more affordable, with prices now at Rs 20 and Rs 25-30 per bunch, respectively. Drumsticks, however, remain costly at over Rs 200 per kg, making them less accessible for the average consumer.



Carrots, a winter staple for making halwa, are being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg, with prices dropping by Rs 10 compared to last week. However, in some areas, carrots are still sold at higher rates.

This decrease in vegetable prices is expected to bring temporary relief to consumers as they prepare for the festive season ahead. However, fluctuations in demand and supply could still affect market rates in the coming weeks.