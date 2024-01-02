Vehicle drivers continue to flout traffic rules in city

Sandeep Zhirwal

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 30

Traffic signal systems have been set up on main roads to enforce traffic rules. The Traffic Police have taken steps to ensure compliance. Despite these efforts, some vehicle drivers, particularly auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers, continue to defy traffic rules. Even though the traffic branch takes action against them, some individuals recklessly park their vehicles on the roads without any fear of consequences, disregarding rules. This situation has prompted citizens to express concerns. To address this issue, an independent traffic unit has been established within the Panchavati division to ensure adherence to regulations. However, these employees are present only during the morning rush hours on certain busy roads; they are absent during evening peak hours. Consequently, citizens are questioning the effectiveness of routine vehicle inspections conducted by the traffic branch.

Errant drivers cause inconvenience

The signal systems have been set up at various locations in the Panchavati, including Old Adgaon Naka, New Adgaon Naka, Peth Phata, Peth Road APMC, RTO Corner on Dindori Road, Tarwala Nagar, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Marg. However, only on Dindori Naka and some specific signals, are the police actively present; at other signals, their absence has led to undisciplined behaviour among some drivers.

Sevakunj Panjarapol to Nimani Bus Stand road, often witnesses the presence of four-wheelers parked on the sides. Similarly, at Gadge Maharaj Pool, Dindori Naka, Parshuram Puriya Park, four-wheelers are regularly parked, causing traffic congestion here.

Police only target bike riders, allege citizens

Only two-wheelers are targeted for not obeying traffic rules. Citizens have alleged that the police only catch bike riders for no helmet, no PUC.