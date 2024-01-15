Vehicles in city increased five times

Sandeep Zirwal

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 13

Although the price of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is increasing, their sales are far from reducing. At least 200 to 225 new two-wheelers and four-wheelers are being sold every day. From April 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023, about 64, 295 new two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been added to the existing number of vehicles within the jurisdiction of Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO)

2,50,000 vehicles ply in city every day

200 to 215 new vehicles are registered daily in the district. Although the number of vehicles has increased, the number of roads is the same, lakhs of vehicles are driven daily on these roads.

70,000 to 75,000 vehicles per year

Various financial institutions and banks provide easy loans to buy a vehicle, so buying a vehicle has become easier. Since at least 200 two-wheelers and 25 to 30 new four-wheelers are purchased daily, the number of new vehicles purchased in a year is approximately 70,000 to 75,000.

On one hand, the number of vehicles is increasing day by day and on the other hand, driving has become difficult. Due to the increase in the number of vehicles, there is a severe crunch in parking lots, leading to traffic congestion as the vehicles are parked anywhere.

Number of vehicles

From April to November 2023, 64, 295 vehicles have been added. New 43,421 two-wheelers, 48 buses, 20 ambulances, 1293 auto-rickshaws, 251 tourist cabs, 2412 tractors, 158 minibuses, 355 trailers, 128 truck lorries, 3357 four-wheeler delivery vans and 193 three-wheeler delivery vans have been registered.

Traffic rules are binding on all motorists. According to the new vehicle law, parents should not hand over vehicles to their minors. Vehicles should be regularly checked and driven. Avoid mobile conversations while driving, do not drink and drive, and drive within prescribed limits. Do not transport overload.

- Pradeep Shinde (In-charge),

Regional Transport Officer, Nashik