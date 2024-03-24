Vikhe Patil’s statement worrisome for Shiv Sena

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 24

Party workers have expressed their wish that the seat of Nashik Lok Sabha should be given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is nothing wrong with demand, said Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on February 23 during his visit to the city. He further made a statement in Nashik that the decision in this regard will be taken at the senior level. Notably, his statement is likely to create uneasiness in the Shiv Sena, a major party in the Maha Yuti.

Vikhe Patil was on a visit to Nashik on Friday, February 23. In his presence, a meeting of party workers was held in Dindori as well as in Nashik. Interacting with the reporters in Nashik, he said that he would visit Nashik, Dindori, and Shirdi constituencies.

Though Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena is the MP in Nashik, Patil said that party workers have wished that BJP should field a contestant from here. Does this mean that the BJP will claim the seat?

But Vikhe Patil also said that the decision in this regard will be taken at the senior level.

Meanwhile, talking about the Maratha reservation, he said that Jarange Patil should give up his agitation. Based on the data collected by the committee, the cabinet has approved the ten percent reservation. So now Jarange Patil should give up his stubbornness.