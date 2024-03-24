Villagers oppose NASAKA land sale

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik Road, Feb 8

In the Gram Sabha at Palse, the villagers strongly opposed the tender issued by the Nashik District Central Cooperative (NDCC) Bank for the sale of the land of Nashik Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana(NASAKA), the Nashik Cooperative Sugar Factory.

According to villagers, a grazing pasture was provided free of charge by the Palase Gram Panchayat for the benefit of the people of the village. The factory has an outstanding loan of Rs 140 crores in its name with the NDCC Bank.

A tender has been floated for the sale or lease of an additional area of the factory in the possession of the NDCC Bank for loan recovery. Villagers of Palse held a Gram Sabha at Maruti Mandir on Thursday, February 8. To protect the interests of the farmers, the Gram Panchayat of Palse has given the grazing land for the construction of a sugar factory. According to villagers, it is illegal for the NDCC Bank to issue a tender for the sale of the land of the village for the recovery of the debt of the sugar factory built on that land.

It was demanded during the meeting that the land is for grazing which cannot be sold by the bank, the tender for selling it should be canceled as the role of the bank is questionable.

Former chairman of NASAKA Jagannath Agle, Vishnupant Gaikhe, Vilas Gaidhani, Sunil Gaidhani, Sarpanch Priya Gaidhani, Deputy Sarpanch Saadhan Gaikhe, Navnath Gaidhani, Sharad Gaikhe, Dilip Gaidhani, Kiran Narwade, Shantaram Jadhav, Madhav Gaidhani, Ganesh Gaidhani and others were present in the meeting.

Photo 08 Palse