Villagers performing last rites in open for years

Lokmat News Network

Nampur, Feb 4

The residents of Gorane in Baglan taluka have been performing last rites in the open for the last 20 years. A memorandum in this regard was recently submitted to Tehsildar Kailas Chawde, which demanded strict action against those who are obstructing the villagers from using the crematorium constructed on Gram Panchayat land.

The memorandum further mentions that thirty years ago, the then Sarpanch had generously donated a one guntha plot near the canal for the crematorium. A crematorium was duly constructed on this plot at that time, and no objection or opposition was raised by anyone at the time. Funeral rites were performed at this crematorium for the first ten years without any problem. However, later some people raised an objection over performing last rites there, saying that the crematorium had been built on a wrong plot. That was 20 years back. Since then, the villagers of Gorane have been cremating bodies in the open.

If the issue of the crematorium is not resolved, further cremations will be done in front of the Tehsil office.

- Dinesh Desale, Sarpanch, Gorane

It is shameful that villagers have to perform cremations in the open even though they have a crematorium. The issue of the crematorium should be resolved immediately.

- Yashwant Desale, Gram Panchayat Member, Gorane

(04 Nampur)