Villages grappling with water scarcity

Nashik, NOV 21

Many villages and hamlets have been facing water scarcity due to low rainfall in the district this year. Therefore, efforts are underway to provide water to residents of these villages using tankers. As per information available, 131 villages and 237 hamlets in the district have been receiving water through tankers this month. The district is constantly grappling with the water crisis this year. The absence of sufficient rainfall has led to drought-like situations in three talukas and adverse situations in eight talukas, affecting agriculture.

Currently, 104 tankers are supplying water to 131 villages and 237 hamlets. Nandgaon taluka has the highest number of tankers, catering to 37 villages and 162 hamlets. Additionally, 45 villages and 15 hamlets in Yeola have been receiving water through tankers since November 1.

In Baglan, Chandwad, Deola, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Sinnar, and Yeola, water supply is being done using eight government-owned and 96 private tankers. These talukas are currently grappling with the impact of drought, and there is an increasing demand for water tankers during winter season.

Taluka Villages Hamlets Tankers

Baglan 17 05 06

Chandwad 09 19 10

Deola 06 17 06

Malegaon 14 13 15

Nandgaon 37 162 35

Sinnar 03 06 09

Yeola 45 15 23