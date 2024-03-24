‘Villages in country are universities’

Dr A Velumani addressed concluding ceremony of SMBT Fest 2024

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 19

Villages in our country are live universities where non-stop work of finding solutions to problems is on from morning to night, every day. Nothing is in written form here; just different experiments are conducted. Therefore, a person who has come from a village never has the fear of defeat, said the renowned scientist and founder of Thyrocare Technologies Limited Dr Velumani. He was speaking as the chief guest on the second day of SMBT Fest 2024 organised at SMBT Medical College.

Managing Trustee of SMBT Dr Harshal Tambe, Dean Meenal Mohgaonkar, Dr Kiran Patil, Dr Kiran Jagtap, Principal Dr Pradeep Bhabad, Dr Yogesh Ushir, Dr Kavita Matere, dignitaries from various fields, and teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

Dr Velumani addressed the audience and revealed his tough life journey. He was born in a family of modest means. He faced difficulties, but he never let his education stop because of his circumstances. He said that his mother did hard work and gave a good education to all his siblings.

After completing his college education, he wanted to get a job and gave interviews in more than 50 places. However, he was denied a job because he had no experience. It was then that he decided to become an employer rather than a job seeker.

An expert in mathematics, Dr Velumani also worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center for a few days, but chose to quit his job, on the same day as his wife, as they wanted to do something different. He insists that moment was decisive and a big risk. He also mentioned how his wife's support was important after leaving the job.

Ignoring the whole body, he decided to work on the tiny thyroid glands. Focused on it, studied deeply, and worked on it. Then, he started a lab in a small 10x10 room in Mumbai. Today, these labs have expanded to not just Maharashtra or India, but to ten countries of the world.

Deans, Principals, and senior officers of various colleges in the SMBT campus, as well as students interacted with him. After this Dr Velumani attended the scheduled programme of the fest. He was honoured by the Department of Pathology, Microbiology of SMBT. Dr Velumani praised the SMBT management.

Info

While interacting with students, Vikrant Massey talked about the possibility of attaining the position of an officer in a harsh situation. He said that the film ‘12th Fail’ was just a medium to convey the same message. Thousands of youths come to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination. Notably, four free libraries have started in the area because of the film, said Vikrant Massey. Students also had a candid conversation about Vikrant's roles in serials and popular roles like Mirzapur.

Info

The students were overwhelmed by the songs of famous singer Amaal Malik. They enjoyed the evening with a mix of new and old songs from the album. Amaal was also overwhelmed by the response of the students. He said on the occasion that it was the best programme in Nashik.