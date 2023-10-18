Water in Gangapur Dam turning green!

Lokmat News Network, Nashik

While tremendous efforts are being made to make the Godavari river pollution-free, a new concern has arisen as the water in the Gangapur dam has started to turn green along some sides. Gangapur Dam is the lifeline of Nashik, as it provides drinking water to the city and if the green tinge is due to some kind of pollution, the concerned authorities need to take appropriate action in this regard.

According to environmentalist Shekhar Gaikwad of Aapla Paryavaran organisation, the water in the dam at some places is turning green and it is a matter of concern. There is a possibility being expressed that some kind of sewage or waste is being released into the dam. Due to heavy rains in the last phase of the monsoon, the dam is almost full now.

Shekhar Gaikwad, while expressing his concern, has said that earlier it was thought that the water in Gangapur dam was definitely healthy on account of the various plants it touched on its way to the dam, carrying their beneficial elements with it. The catchment area from which water flows into the Gangapur dam, from the scenic mountains of Trimbakeshwar, is also clean. However, now the water in the dam seems to be getting polluted, and a different tinge of greenish colour can be seen on it on some sides.

He said the concerned authorities need to find out the reason why the water is changing colour and try to control the situation before it gets out of hand. Today the situation seems to be under control, but if the green colour is due to some kind of pollution, aquatic life in the dam could also get affected, he added.

When Lokmat Times contacted the Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department Sonal Shahane, she said that she had gone to observe the reported green tinge a few days back, but could not spot any such thing. However, she said that the issue would be investigated and action taken, if necessary. Meanwhile, according to Deputy Engineer Narayan Daware, the water is accumulated in the dam till October 15 every year, before the regular discharge of water to the city is started. The freshwater from the catchment areas gets mixed with the existing stock of water and that is why the algae rise to the surface. Besides, the water from the Kashyapi Dam flows into the dam with considerable force, causing some turbidity.

Jal Pujan by NMC

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been conducting the Jal Pujan ritual at the Gangapur Dam since 1992, whenever the Gangapur dam fills up after the monsoon. This year, the NMC is likely to conduct the Jal Pujan on the first day of Navratri. Though the dam comes under the Irrigation Department, citizens are hoping that the civic body will take notice of the green tinge and approach the Irrigation Department suo moto in this regard for suitable action.