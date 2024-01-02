Week’s ultimatum to department heads

Nashik, Dec 28

As the review of many departments presented in the meeting called for the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) budget, for the year 2024-25, were incomplete; the presentation of the final budget has moved to the new year. However, Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar has given a week’s ultimatum to the head of the various departments to complete their reviews.

The civic body wants to present the budget before the code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections comes into force. Although the Municipal Corporation presents its budget in February every year, the NMC administration has already started preparations to avoid any difficulties around the implementation of the code of conduct. Accordingly, the NMC Commissioner had instructed all department heads to submit their information for the budget. But in the meeting held on Wednesday, December 27, only one or two departments were thorough with their reviews. Therefore, the commissioner has had to postpone the meeting to the first week of new year and has given strict instructions to all departments to submit their information. Notably, the officers and employees of many departments are involved in the review work. Therefore, there will be definite information about this budget in the new year itself.

Info

Dr Karanjkar's first budget

It will be the first budget for Dr Ashok Karanjkar. He will present it in February. All eyes will be on this budget. As the possibility of Lok Sabha elections is in late February, the budget can be presented in the first week of February itself. As there is no rule of elected public representatives in the NMC, Commissioner Dr. Karanjkar himself will have to submit the budget to the standing committee. This is going to be the second budget of the administrator regime.