When will administration act against abandoned vehicles?

Nashik, Feb 4

The citizens and motorists are wondering when the municipal corporation will begin dumping abandoned vehicles such as old two-wheelers and four-wheelers in a warehouse at Adgaon. The action was expected to be taken against unauthorised, dilapidated and abandoned vehicles in various areas, including roads, bridges, footpaths, and overpasses were left unattended. The municipal corporation had warned of punitive action against those who abandon their vehicles.

The number of vehicles running on various roads in the city is increasing with each coming day, and thus there are traffic jams everywhere. In many crowded areas of the city, scrap dealers, as well as garage owners, have occupied spaces illegally, causing inconvenience to both drivers and pedestrians. Many abandoned vehicles can be seen on these roads, raising concerns among citizens about when this issue would be addressed.