When will new Mela bus stand be open for travellers?

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 27

As the work on the new Mela Bus Stand has been going on for the past four years, disgruntled passengers are asking when this station will be open to the public. The wait for the station has been prolonged as fresh tenders are floated for works which were not included in the main tender.

Concrete work underway

Now, the concrete work for the roads between Thakkar Bazar and Mela Bus Stand has commenced. Approximately Rs 3 crore will be spent on these road construction activities. Since this work was not part of the original tender, a new tendering process was initiated, and currently, the work is in progress. It is estimated that the entire project will be completed in the coming months.

Temporary fencing removed

Although the work of the station building is not complete yet, the corporation has removed the temporary fencing around it, which has led to thefts by people entering the construction site.

Material worth Rs 93,000 stolen so far

The new Mela Bus Stand, equipped with modern amenities and technology, is touted as a grand bus terminal in the state. However, even before the opening of this stand, incidents of theft have been reported here. Approximately Rs 93,000 worth of materials, including wires, copper rods, and copper strips, have been stolen. Additionally, there have been instances of theft of iron from the premises. Incidents of miscreants drinking alcohol in the underground parking of the station have increased. Therefore, a new initiative is underway to install iron railings at this location. Additionally, four gates are proposed for installation.