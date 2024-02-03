"When will Peth Road be repaired?"

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 29

The condition of the Peth Road from NMC Old Octroi Post to Meghraj Bakery has deteriorated significantly. Residents here expected that the repair work of this road would start in January, but the administration has not taken any steps yet. The citizens have accused the administration of complete negligence.

Because of the poor condition of this road, commuters might suffer from respiratory problems caused by the dust. The potholes and unevenness of the road make it difficult for drivers to drive. Despite these issues, the administration has not yet taken any action, alleged citizens.

Frustrated citizens have raised their voices through protests and demonstrations earlier. Local MLA Ad Rahul Dhikale raised this issue after which the administration repaired a small part of the road, but the remaining stretch is still in a deplorable state. Citizens continue to question when the road repair work will begin. A few days ago, the administration sprayed water on the road to settle the dust, but it did not help.