‘Will start to crush dictatorship from convention in Nashik’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 22

The goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party have attacked Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan Yatra in Assam. The attack is condemnable and creates a dictatorship, said Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Monday. Raut also said that the party is going to start the work of crushing this type of dictatorship from the Nashik convention onwards.

He further said that the ceremony at Ayodhya is important. The construction of the Ram temple is a thing of pride, but it is not right for BJP to give political form to religious fervour. Raut also reminded that four Shankaracharyas of the country have boycotted the event saying that the ceremony in Ayodhya is being done in haste, but his party does not want to play politics in the celebration. Lord Shri Ram belongs to the entire world and not only to BJP, said Raut.

He informed that under the theme 'Ram Janmabhoomit Shiv Senecha Wagh’ (Tiger of Shiv Sena in Ram Janmabhoomi), the party is organising an exhibition of pictures at the Shiv Sena convention venue in Nashik, after which these exhibitions will be held at various places in the state, including Nagpur. ‘Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asks about Shiv Sena's participation in the Ayodhya agitation. He should come to inaugurate the exhibition in Nagpur. we will present evidence to him through pictures’ said Raut.

Info

Raut's cautious stance on Fadnavis

MP Sanjay Raut speculated in a press conference a day earlier that Devendra Fadnavis may have gone for a walk at the Nagpur station and not as a Kar Sevak to Ayodhya. But the next day, MP Raut changed his statement somewhat. Raut took a cautious stance by saying that we are not denying that Devendra Fadnavis has gone to Ayodhya as a Kar Sevak but he should leave his ego aside about it and stop repeating himself. Raut said that his statement is an insult to lakhs of Kar Sevaks. Raut also did not forget to say that it was the party that first took Eknath Shinde to Ayodhya.

Info

Takes a jibe at Ajit Pawar

MP Sanjay Raut said that Eknath Shinde stole his party and nameplate. Raut hit out at Ajit Pawar’s faction saying that some people in the Nationalist Congress Party had also stolen his party's nameplate.