‘Will take citizens’ feedback, strengthen the crime branch’

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2023 04:11 AM 2023-11-29T04:11:12+5:30 2023-11-29T04:11:12+5:30

Info Points raised by Karnik - A discussion will be held with the Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation ...

‘Will take citizens’ feedback, strengthen the crime branch’ | ‘Will take citizens’ feedback, strengthen the crime branch’

‘Will take citizens’ feedback, strengthen the crime branch’

Google News Next

Info

Points raised by Karnik

- A discussion will be held with the Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation to improve the traffic system.

- Removal of encroachments and removal of hoardings is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation.

- Installation of CCTV and defunct cameras will be activated in the city.

- The crime graph of all police stations in the city will be checked.

- Stringent action will be taken against the hooligans who damage public and private properties.

- Strict measures will be taken for the safety of women and girls

- Setting vehicles on fire, vandalise them and damage to public or private property will not be tolerated.

Open in app