Withdraw agitation: Aditi Tatkare to Anganwadi workers

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 4

“Ajit Pawar is the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He has been in politics for the last 40 years. It is ridiculous to say that Ajit Dada will listen to others to make decisions. Awhad, who is constantly changing his role, should think before speaking,” said State’s Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare. She advised Jitendra Awhad to be careful with his speech so as to not hurt people's sentiments and his statement about Sri Ram needs to be condemned.

Tatkare was speaking to reporters during her visit to Nashik to inaugurate the new building for the expansion of Remand Home (Bal and Nirikshan Gruha).

In a statement recently, Jitendra Awad had alleged that Sunil Tatkare was responsible for Ajit Pawar's decision.

Speaking further, she said, “We are promoting the Lake Ladki Yojana while working in the Child Development Department. We have also focused on malnutrition. A separate meeting will be held regarding malnutrition in Nashik district. We have also emphasised on women empowerment in some schemes.”

She said that we are making special efforts for the complete elimination of child labour and instructions have been given to the concerned departments.

Info:

Resume work

So far I have held eight meetings with Anganwadi workers on the strike. Most of their demands have been fulfilled. The problem of 3,000 Anganwadi workers in the state has been resolved. The government is ready to pay their insurance amount. We have also fulfilled their demand for Bhaubij ahead of time. Our mindset is to provide pension to Anganwadi sevikas. However, their demand regarding remuneration is old. Some things take time. I appeal to the Anganwadi workers to be patient and resume work.

-Aditi Tatkare, Minister, Ministry of Women and Child Welfare