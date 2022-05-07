Woman dies by suicide after being mentally tortured by husband and mother-in-law

A shocking case has come to light in which a husband and mother-in-law repeatedly harassed the daughter-in-law by in order to get Rs 20 lakh from her mother's place for a new office. A case has been registered against the husband and mother-in-law living in Jalgaon district at Mhasrul police station for forcing the married woman to commit suicide by physically and mentally abusing her.

According to police, Dnyaneshwar Shena Dhangar, father of the deceased, has lodged a complaint at the police station. A case has been registered against the deceased's husband Dhananjay Santosh Dhangar and mother-in-law Sangeeta Santosh Dhangar. Two days ago, it was revealed that Shraddha Dhananjay Dhangar, a resident of Gokulnagar on Makhmalabad Road, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence. Shraddha and Dhananjay Dhangar got married five months ago. A few days after the marriage, the husband and mother-in-law had demanded Rs 20 lakh from Shraddha's parents for a new office. Shraddha was physically and mentally abused, beaten and starved for not bringing money and sent funny emojis of WhatsApp conversations.

Shraddha Dhangar went to her mother's place after getting fed up with such repeated harassment. Her family was also aware of what had happened at the time. Finally, two days ago, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence. An investigation is underway under the guidance of senior police inspector Ashok Sakhare.