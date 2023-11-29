Woman duped of Rs 21,81,319 in pretext of part-time job with higher salary

Nashik, Nov 20

A woman was cheated of Rs 21,81,319 under the pretext of completing the task against a higher salary. The money was forced to be sent from different accounts. The woman lodged a complaint in the Cyber Police Station in this regard.

A woman received a message on her mobile phone about a part-time job that pays more. The complainant received a WhatsApp message from the number 9811356175. Later the same message appeared on Telegram in the name of Priya Karla. The suspected woman then started chatting and asked the victim to complete the task order from time to time. For that, she was allegedly forced to deposit Rs 21,81,319 in the UPI account three to four times. The suspect used different numbers for fraud. The money was deposited between September 20 and September 23, 2023. In the beginning, very simple tasks were given.

She was told that if the task was completed, she would get a job and extra money immediately. The victim got a prize of Rs 1500 twice. So she took on more tasks. The complainant received a message that money was being deposited as a reward. However, that money was not deposited directly into the bank account. There were only fake messages saying that money was being deposited. The woman did not check the balance in the account. Later, when she realised the pattern of duping, a case of fraud under Information Technology and Cyber Crime was registered. There has been an increase in cheating by pretending to play online games or tasks.

Be it a part-time job or any other lure, it is better not to do online transactions. Many well-educated people are deceived in this way. First, you should make sure about the link or message you received. Children should be instructed not to open any link or take any task at home.

-Riyaz Sheikh, Assistant Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime.