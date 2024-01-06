Women passengers opting MSRTC bus travel

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 6

According to reports, women passengers are seen to be giving first preference to MSRTC buses for inter district travel, informed officials.

Women have been given a 50 percent discount on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) travel fare since Women's Day last year. As a result, the number of women passengers traveling by MSRTC buses has increased. Although the MSRTC’s income has increased, passengers are expecting continuation of concessions from time to time by the government. However, MSRTC officials informed that it is equally important to see how much the corporation has benefited from the increased number of passengers, as the discounted fares and the expenses incurred are nearly the same.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government provided a 50 percent discount to women passengers in the bus ticket fares. Therefore, the number of women passengers has definitely increased. Income has also increased. But apart from fuel, wages, the expenses incurred on the maintenance and repairs are the same. There is still a situation where the salaries of the employees are not paid on the scheduled date, informed employees.

Info:

Concessions to 31 categories

People from 31 categories including freedom fighters, students and the disabled are being given concessions in ticket fares. These also include a 50 percent discount in ticket fare for women, and free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age. It is being claimed that the difference in ticket price is being paid to the MSRTC by the government.

Info:

Women passengers increase

The number of women passengers has increased since the 50 percent discount on ticket fares. The MSRTC income has also increased. There is huge rush of women specially on Bhaubij and Rakshabandhan as they wait in queues to travel by an MSRTC bus only.

Info:

Women Passengers and Concession Value under Mahila Samman Yojana

Month--- Passengers-- Discounted Amount

March ----9,21,696 ---- 2,81,99,063

April--- 23,53,069--- 7,22,63,604

May-------31,52,287---- 9,78,90,300

June-------28,21,446 ---- 8,44,94,028

July--------21,85,401-------7,25,26,764

August ----26,20,569-----8,11,29,202

September --23,65,092-----7,19,52,085

October-----24,91,187------6,94,36,559

November---2,54,64,514----9,55,81,160

