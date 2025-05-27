Yellow Alert to Continue in Nashik Today as Heavy Rainfall Lashes City

Nashik experienced heavy rainfall on Monday night after a hot and humid day. Throughout the day, residents faced intense heat under a cloudy sky. In the evening, strong winds offered temporary relief, but they soon died down. By around 8:30 PM, thunderstorms followed by light rain began in the city and nearby areas. Within half an hour, the showers turned heavier, and for nearly 20 minutes, heavy rain poured down, flooding roads and streets in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nashik city and district, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and rain till Wednesday (28th). This means there is a continued possibility of rain in both urban and rural areas over the next few days.

The monsoon, which usually arrives in June, is advancing early this year. After reaching Kerala, it is now rapidly progressing into Maharashtra. Although the monsoon hasn't officially arrived in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, the conditions are becoming increasingly favorable for its onset.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule informed that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely between Tuesday and Saturday (31st) in these regions due to the favorable weather patterns.

Residents are advised to stay alert during thunderstorms and follow safety guidelines issued by the weather department.