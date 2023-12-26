“The thought of starting a food review page on Instagram struck me when I was working in Pune back in 2018. Without wasting any time, I began working on it and soon the page ‘F 4 Foodi’ became a reality. I quit my job after running this page for a few months as I realised that content creation is my forte," says 26-year-old Sandesh Bora, whose page has more than 1,30,000 followers.

Narrating his life story, Sandesh says, “I was an average student in school and college. Even after repeated attempts, I was not successful in clearing the first year of Bachelor of Commerce. Finally, I relocated to Pune to work in my relative’s factory. Though I was employed, the job did not give me the satisfaction I was looking for. But the decision of starting the page ‘F 4 Foodi’ turned my world upside down. I have tasted street food from more than 17 cities in India and five other countries, which include Malaysia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka and UAE (Dubai).”

Though Sandesh travels across the country for food blogging, his favourite destination is his hometown Nashik. After quitting the job, Sandesh decided to return to Nashik as food here is the best, according to him.

Sandesh shoots and edits all videos on his phone. He says, “I am a self-taught videographer. I keep experimenting to learn new techniques of shooting and editing. I believe curiosity helps you reach higher levels in life.”

When asked which are his viral videos, he says, “My video of street food in Hyderabad helped me gain hundreds of followers overnight in 2019. The same story repeated, when I posted a reel of Grape Embassy on Instagram a few years ago.” Sandesh’s parents have always supported him in this journey. They never question his decisions.

“Keep working hard. You never know which video could change your life,” says the 26-year-old content creator.