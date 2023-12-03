Youth dies of electrocution at Dindori Road

Nashik, Dec 2

A 28-year-old youth died by electrocution. He was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electricity transformer. The work of registering a case of sudden death at Mhasrul police station began late at night on Friday, December 1.

The deceased, Praveen Devidas Tarale (Nitya Darshan Society, Dindori Road) was working near an electricity transformer near Hotel Kaka Ka Dhaba, Dindori Road, Panchvati on Friday evening. He got a severe electric shock and fell unconscious on the spot. He was rushed to the district civil hospital by his brother Yashwant Tarale, where the treating doctors declared him dead.