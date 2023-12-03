Zilla Parishad's special campaign for new voter registration begins!

Nashik, Dec 2

District Collector Jalaj Sharma directed the Block Development Officer and the Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration to register 100 percent new voters by conducting a special campaign in the rural areas. A meeting was held through video conferencing on Friday, December 1, in which these instructions were given. Accordingly, the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Ashima Mittal, has organised a two-day special campaign this weekend. The campaign began on Saturday, December 2, and will continue on Sunday, December 3.

All Block Development Officers were instructed to maintain coordination with Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat members and Gram Sevaks of all the Gram Panchayats in their respective talukas, after conducting a survey in the village from each new voter sample application number 6. It was directed that a new voter should be registered by filling this form. The voter registration of the youth completing 18 years of age by January 1, 2024, is going on under this campaign. Those who are not registered as voters even after completing 18 years of age can also register till December 9.

The Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the country in the near future, after which the assembly elections will also be held. For this, the voter list of January 1, 2024 will be considered.

District Collector Jalaj Sharma directed Block Development Officers of all Panchayat Committees under Zilla Parishad to register 100 percent new voters by holding a meeting through audio-visual medium. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer General Administration Ravindra Pardeshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Gram Panchayat Varsha Phadol along with Block Development Officers of all talukas were present.

Info:

How to register a new voter?

Voter Helpline app can be used by new voters to add their name and get other electoral facilities. On the other hand, existing voters can also amend their name and change their photograph. Relatives can omit the name of a deceased voter. Also one can get a free voter ID card at home. Names can also be registered through the portal on the website voters.eci.gov.in.