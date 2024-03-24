ZP gets fund of Rs 73 crores from general plan

Nashik, Mar 8

The District Planning Committee provides funds to various implementing agencies. Information is sought by March 5, of those funds that cannot be spent till the 31st of March. This year, the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is likely to be announced before mid-March. Accordingly, about Rs 80 crore of savings fund given from the general plan is accumulated in the district planning committee. While re-allocating that fund, Rs 73 crores of it has been given to various departments of Zilla Parishad.

The District Planning Committee has completed the reallocation of the savings fund for the financial year 2023-24 before March 5 this year. As a result, out of the Rs 80 crore saved, Rs 73 crore have been re-allocated in an attempt to give almost equal funds to all the MLAs. Therefore, Rs 10 crore is given to the minor irrigation department and Rs 10 crore to the public works department of the Zilla Parishad. There is a drought situation in the district this year and Rs 10 crore has been re-allocated for the repair of old dams and new dams. Also, Rs 10 crore has been given for the various roads in the district. Meanwhile, Rs 23 crore has been given to the education department, out of which Rs 15 crore has been given for new classrooms and Rs 8 crore for repairing classrooms.

Some fund for District Civil Hospital

Although most of the funds received by the District Planning Committee have been given to the Zilla Parishad, some of the remaining funds have been given to the District Civil Hospital. Since the hospital has now started a post-graduate course in medicine, there has been an increase in the need for daily medical supplies. Also, as the need for other medicines has increased, the hospital demanded additional funds.

40 percent funding to Municipal Councils

The District Planning Committee has the initiative to transfer funds saved from other executive bodies to the Zilla Parishad. However, for the first time, almost 40 percent of the saved funds have been given to the Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Councils in the district. This fund has been given to these Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Councils for the work of basic facilities.