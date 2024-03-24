ZP issue experience certificates to Medical Officers

Nashik, Feb 13

The Health Department of the state government is running the recruitment process for permanent Medical Officer and have shown readiness to give experience certificates to the doctors working as Medical Officers on contract basis at the primary health centre of the district. Accordingly by Monday, February 12, more than 35 Medical Officers have been given experience certificates. Also remaining certificates are being distributed after verification of other applications received.

It has been made mandatory to provide the experience of working in any government system as a Medical Officer in the prescribed format and on the letter head of the superior. So all the Medical Officers appointed on contract basis are approaching the District Health Officer to get their experience certificates. After it was pointed out that these Medical Officers have to visit the authority multiple times to get their certificates, the Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Zilla Parishad Ashima Mittal has implemented a single window system to make the certificates available. District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More has himself looked into this matter.