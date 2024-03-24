ZP to hold salaries for not registering online attendance

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 10

Out of 2,700 Health Department employees of the Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP), only 525 employees have been observed to register their online attendance regularly. Since health care is an urgent service, employees must be present at the workplace at the scheduled time. Therefore, the Chief Executive Officer of ZP Ashima Mittal said that if the health employees do not register their attendance online through the mobile app, steps will be taken to withhold the salary of the concerned employees.

The issue of non-attendance of staff and officials in primary health centres and sub-centres in rural areas has come up once again. The District Health Officer has been receiving many complaints that the presence of health workers at the workplace was not regular and full-time. Against that backdrop, Mittal had directed the system to make surprise visits to primary health centres and sub-centres.

Also, a tender was issued to implement an app that checks the attendance. A mobile app worth Rs 10 lakh has been arranged and all the health workers have been asked to download it on their mobile phones. But, almost 80 percent of the health workers have been avoiding the use of the app, which was launched six months ago.

Since the employees were not present for their biometrics registration when the machines were being installed in the second half of last year, attendance through the app was introduced. Attendance through selfies has been made compulsory for the employees of 112 primary health centres in the district, along with attendance photo updation, live location, and geo-tagging systems. However, online attendance continues to be avoided.

Some changes are also being made in the app. So employees who have technical difficulties, or have range issues in remote areas, will be given some more time. But in the future, this attendance will be mandatory for all health workers and the salary of those who do not register their attendance will be withheld.

Ashima Mittal, CEO, Zilla Parishad