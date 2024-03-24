ZP to set up Divyang Centre in every taluka

Nashik, Mar 7

In this year's Zilla Parishad’s budget, increased provision has been made for Divyangs, persons with disabilities. Under this increased provision, a provision of Rs 45 lakh has been made for setting up a Divyang Center in each taluka. Zilla Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal informed that a separate Sports Academy for the disabled will also be established in the district.

A total fund of Rs 45 lakh has been provided for the Divyang Centres and Rs 3,00,000 will be given to each taluka. The persons with disabilities will be assisted through the centres for various schemes and benefits from the Maharashtra State Disability Finance and Development Corporation, and National Disability Finance and Development Corporation Scheme. They will be provided with loans for agriculture, vehicle purchase for transport business, self-employment, technical education and training, small scale industries, and more, through Divyang Kendras. Along with this, sports mentors will be set up to guide those who excel in sports. Also, special competitions will be organised for the disabled this year.