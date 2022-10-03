1 dead, 3 injured after Gurugram building collapses during demolition

An old factory collapsed while it was being demolished, leaving a labourer dead and three injured.

Four labourers were rescued from under the debris of the collapsed factory in Udyog vihar phase 1, police said.A dozen labourers were carrying out demolition work in the factory when the incident took place at around 8 am, they further said.

According to the police, the demolition work in the three-storey building was going on since September 26 and two floors of the factory were torn down. The incident occured when the roof of the last floor caved in.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Saharan said, "Two people were rescued alive while two others are likely to be buried under the rubble. Rescue operation is on and the team of NDRF, Ghaziabad also informed."

According to the reports of PTI, after getting information the police team along with the civil defence and fire brigade team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

