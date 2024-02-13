1 dead, 4 including JCO hurt as rival groups clash in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 13 One person died while four others, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), sustained injuries in a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, the police said.

Heavy firing took place between the two rival groups at Khamenlok in Imphal East district.

The deceased person has been identified as Sagolsem Loya, while three injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Imphal.

On receipt of the information, security forces moved in to control the situation.

A JCO, who was part of the security team, was hit by a bullet on his right calf as the rival groups attacked the security forces, who also fired back as the armed cadres fled.

The JCO has been evacuated by helicopter to the Military Hospital at the Leimakhong Military station where his condition is stated to be stable.

Tension is running high in the Khamenlok area, which is a Meitei-dominated zone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor