1 dead, many trapped as building collapses in Surat

Surat, July 6 At least one person died while several others have been injured after a six-storey building collapsed in Sachin Pali village of Surat on Saturday, an official said.

“One person has died while several others remained trapped under the debris. We have rescued a woman. At least 15 persons have also sustained injuries,” an official said.

He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with emergency responders, including Police and Fire Department personnel, have been deployed for the rescue efforts.

An official of the Fire Department said that they cannot confirm the exact number of people trapped as many labourers working night shifts were sleeping in their rooms when the building collapsed.

--IANS

janvi/dan

