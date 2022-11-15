1 die, many hurt as bus overturns in MP's Jabalpur

Bhopal, Nov 15 One person was killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying tribal people to attend the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' event overturned in Katni area under Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning.

As per police, the tribals were going to attend the mega event organised to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 30 people and the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. While one person died on the spot, around one dozen others were injured. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ashushu Kol.

Expressing grief over the incident, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, "Several people were reportedly injured after a bus going to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Divas programme over. My God bless the departed soul. I wish speedy recovery for injured persons."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, who will be the chief guest of the programme organised by the BJP-led state government in Shahdol, arrived at Jabalpur airport. She was welcomed by Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After receiving the President at Jabalpur airport, they would reach Shahdol via road, covering a distance of around 215 km. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to the state on the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

The president would arrive in Bhopal after addressing the gathering in Shahdol.

