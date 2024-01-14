1 held in Goa with drugs valued at Rs 55 lakh

Panaji, Jan 14 The Anti-Narcotic Cell ( ANC) of the Goa Police on Saturday carried out a major raid at Mapusa in North Goa and apprehended an alleged peddler with drugs valued at Rs 55 lakh, officials said.

"The accused person is identified as Manish Mahadeshwar, 44, a resident of Mapusa," they added.

The ANC officials have seized 30 kg of ganja (marijuana) and 5 kg of charas.

Police said that based upon reliable information, the accused was under the radar of the ANC personnel for several days.

"On confirmation of the information, a raid was planned and carried out after laying a trap. Subsequently, the accused was apprehended along with his car at Mapusa during the early morning hours of Saturday. During the raid, the accused was found in possession of the consignment of narcotics," police said.

Recently, the ANC had arrested an Odisha native with a consignment of 10 kg ganja at Guirim, Mapusa.

